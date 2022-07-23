Does ƒ(x) = (x⁶/2) + (5x⁴/4) - 15x² have any inflection points? If so, identify them.
Use ƒ' and ƒ" to complete parts (a) and (b).
a. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
b. Find the intervals on which f is concave up and the intervals on which it is concave down.
ƒ(x) = x⁹/9 + 3x⁵ - 16x
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Key Concepts
First Derivative Test
Second Derivative Test
Critical Points
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 1 ln x / (4x - x² - 3)
Use ƒ' and ƒ" to complete parts (a) and (b).
a. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
b. Find the intervals on which f is concave up and the intervals on which it is concave down.
ƒ(x) = x√(x +9)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ -1 (x⁴ + x³ + 2x + 2) / (x + 1)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→2 (x² - 2x / (x² - 6x + 8)
Evaluate lim_x→2 (x³ - 3x² + 2) / (x-2) using l’Hôpital’s Rule and then check your work by evaluating the limit using an appropriate Chapter 2 method.