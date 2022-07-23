Linear Approximation

Linear approximation is a method used to estimate the value of a function near a given point using the tangent line at that point. It is based on the idea that a function can be closely approximated by a linear function when the input is near a specific value. The formula for linear approximation is f(a) + f'(a)(x - a), where f(a) is the function value at point a, and f'(a) is the derivative at that point.