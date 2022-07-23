Textbook Question
Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = 2 - 2x2/3 + x4/3
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Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = 2 - 2x2/3 + x4/3
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (3t²−1 / 3t²+1)^−3
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
ln 1.05
Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = tan⁻¹ (x²/√3)
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
√146
Demand and elasticity The economic advisor of a large tire store proposes the demand function D(p) = 1800/p-40, where D(p) is the number of tires of one brand and size that can be sold in one day at a price p.
c. Find the elasticity function on the domain of the demand function.