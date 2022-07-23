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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 41
Chapter 4, Problem 41

Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
ln 1.05

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1
Identify the function you want to approximate. In this case, it's the natural logarithm function, \( f(x) = \ln(x) \).
Choose a value of \( a \) close to 1.05 where the function is easy to compute. A good choice is \( a = 1 \) because \( \ln(1) = 0 \).
Find the derivative of the function, \( f'(x) = \frac{1}{x} \). This will be used to find the slope of the tangent line at \( x = a \).
Calculate the slope of the tangent line at \( x = a \) using the derivative: \( f'(a) = \frac{1}{1} = 1 \).
Use the linear approximation formula \( L(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a) \) to estimate \( \ln(1.05) \). Substitute \( a = 1 \), \( f(a) = 0 \), and \( f'(a) = 1 \) into the formula to get \( L(x) = 0 + 1 \cdot (x - 1) = x - 1 \). Evaluate \( L(1.05) = 1.05 - 1 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Approximation

Linear approximation is a method used to estimate the value of a function near a given point using the tangent line at that point. It is based on the idea that a function can be closely approximated by a linear function when the input is near a specific value. The formula for linear approximation is f(x) ≈ f(a) + f'(a)(x - a), where 'a' is the point of tangency.
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Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the function at that point. For the natural logarithm function, the derivative is given by f'(x) = 1/x, which is essential for calculating the linear approximation.
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Natural Logarithm

The natural logarithm, denoted as ln(x), is the logarithm to the base 'e', where 'e' is approximately 2.71828. It is a key function in calculus and is used to solve problems involving exponential growth and decay. Understanding the properties of the natural logarithm, such as its behavior near 1, is crucial for effectively using linear approximations to estimate values like ln(1.05).
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Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.

f(x) = 2 - 2x2/3 + x4/3

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Textbook Question

First Derivative Test


a. Locate the critical points of f.

b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.

c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).


f(x) = x² + 3 on [-3,2]

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Textbook Question

Suppose you own a tour bus and you book groups of 20 to 70 people for a day tour. The cost per person is \$30 minus \$0.25 for every ticket sold. If gas and other miscellaneous costs are \$200, how many tickets should you sell to maximize your profit? Treat the number of tickets as a nonnegative real number.

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Textbook Question

Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.

√146

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Textbook Question

Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.

f(x) = x + 2 cos x on [-2π,2π)

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Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.

e⁰·⁰⁶

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