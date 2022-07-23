Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (3t²−1 / 3t²+1)^−3
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (3t²−1 / 3t²+1)^−3
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x² + 3 on [-3,2]
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
ln 1.05
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
√146
Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x + 2 cos x on [-2π,2π)
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
e⁰·⁰⁶