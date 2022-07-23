49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.
ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²
49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.
ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²
Designer functions Sketch the graph of a function f that is continuous on (-∞,∞) and satisfies the following sets of conditions.
f'(x) > 0, for all x in the domain of f'; f'(-2) and f'(1) do not exist; f"(0) = 0
{Use of Tech} Newton’s method and curve sketching Use Newton’s method to find approximate answers to the following questions.
Where are the inflection points of f(x) = (9/5)x⁵ - (15/2)x⁴ + (7/3)x³ + 30x² + 1 located?
Viewing angles An auditorium with a flat floor has a large screen on one wall. The lower edge of the screen is 3 ft above eye level and the upper edge of the screen is 10 ft above eye level (see figure). How far from the screen should you stand to maximize your viewing angle? <IMAGE>
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x+ cos⁻¹x on [-1,1]
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x² √(x + 5)