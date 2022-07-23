Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.1.55
Chapter 4, Problem 4.1.55

Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.


ƒ(x) = x+ cos⁻¹x on [-1,1]

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that absolute extrema refer to the highest and lowest values of a function on a given interval. We need to find these values for ƒ(x) = x + cos⁻¹(x) on the interval [-1, 1].
To find the extrema, we should first check the endpoints of the interval. Evaluate ƒ(x) at x = -1 and x = 1.
Next, find the critical points within the interval by taking the derivative of ƒ(x) and setting it equal to zero. The derivative of ƒ(x) = x + cos⁻¹(x) is ƒ'(x) = 1 - (1/√(1-x²)).
Solve the equation ƒ'(x) = 0 to find the critical points. This involves solving 1 - (1/√(1-x²)) = 0, which simplifies to √(1-x²) = 1.
Evaluate ƒ(x) at the critical points found in the previous step. Compare these values with the values at the endpoints to determine the absolute maximum and minimum values on the interval [-1, 1].

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Extrema

Absolute extrema refer to the highest and lowest values of a function over a specified interval. To find these values, one must evaluate the function at critical points, where the derivative is zero or undefined, as well as at the endpoints of the interval. The largest of these values is the absolute maximum, while the smallest is the absolute minimum.
Recommended video:
05:58
Finding Extrema Graphically

Critical Points

Critical points are values in the domain of a function where the derivative is either zero or does not exist. These points are essential for finding absolute extrema, as they indicate where the function may change direction. To locate critical points, one must first compute the derivative of the function and solve for when it equals zero or is undefined.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points

Endpoints of the Interval

Endpoints of the interval are the boundary values of the domain over which the function is being analyzed. In the context of finding absolute extrema, it is crucial to evaluate the function at these endpoints, as they can potentially yield the highest or lowest values. For the given function ƒ(x) = x + cos⁻¹(x) on the interval [-1, 1], the endpoints are x = -1 and x = 1.
Recommended video:
05:59
Estimating the Area Under a Curve with Right Endpoints & Midpoint
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.


ƒ(x) = x²/₃(4 -x²) on -2,2

369
views
Textbook Question

49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.


ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²

187
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Newton’s method and curve sketching Use Newton’s method to find approximate answers to the following questions.

Where are the inflection points of f(x) = (9/5)x⁵ - (15/2)x⁴ + (7/3)x³ + 30x² + 1 located?

219
views
Textbook Question

Viewing angles An auditorium with a flat floor has a large screen on one wall. The lower edge of the screen is 3 ft above eye level and the upper edge of the screen is 10 ft above eye level (see figure). How far from the screen should you stand to maximize your viewing angle? <IMAGE>

274
views
Textbook Question

Give the antiderivatives of xᵖ . For what values of p does your answer apply?

74
views
Textbook Question

Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.


ƒ(x) = x² √(x + 5)

211
views