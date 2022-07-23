Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x²/₃(4 -x²) on -2,2
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x²/₃(4 -x²) on -2,2
49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.
ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²
{Use of Tech} Newton’s method and curve sketching Use Newton’s method to find approximate answers to the following questions.
Where are the inflection points of f(x) = (9/5)x⁵ - (15/2)x⁴ + (7/3)x³ + 30x² + 1 located?
Viewing angles An auditorium with a flat floor has a large screen on one wall. The lower edge of the screen is 3 ft above eye level and the upper edge of the screen is 10 ft above eye level (see figure). How far from the screen should you stand to maximize your viewing angle? <IMAGE>
Give the antiderivatives of xᵖ . For what values of p does your answer apply?
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x² √(x + 5)