Use a substitution of the form u = a𝓍 + b to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
∫(𝓍 + 1)¹² d𝓍
Use a substitution of the form u = a𝓍 + b to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
∫(𝓍 + 1)¹² d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₀ᵉ² (ln p)/p dp
Average height of a wave The surface of a water wave is described by y = 5 (1 + cos 𝓍) , for ― π ≤ 𝓍 ≤ π, where y = 0 corresponds to a trough of the wave (see figure). Find the average height of the wave above the trough on [ ―π , π] .
Areas of regions Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ ― 1 on [―1, 2]
Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/dz ∫¹⁰ₛᵢₙ ₂ dt /(t⁴ + 1)
The composite function ƒ(g(𝓍)) consists of an inner function g and an outer function ƒ. If an integrand includes ƒ(g(𝓍)), which function is often a likely choice for a new variable u?