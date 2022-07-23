Use a substitution of the form u = a𝓍 + b to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
∫(𝓍 + 1)¹² d𝓍
Use a substitution of the form u = a𝓍 + b to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
∫(𝓍 + 1)¹² d𝓍
Use geometry and properties of integrals to evaluate
∫₀¹ (2𝓍 + √(1―𝓍²) + 1) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₀ᵉ² (ln p)/p dp
Average height of a wave The surface of a water wave is described by y = 5 (1 + cos 𝓍) , for ― π ≤ 𝓍 ≤ π, where y = 0 corresponds to a trough of the wave (see figure). Find the average height of the wave above the trough on [ ―π , π] .
Approximating displacement The velocity of an object is given by the following functions on a specified interval. Approximate the displacement of the object on this interval by subdividing the interval into n subintervals. Use the left endpoint of each subinterval to compute the height of the rectangles.
{Use of Tech} v = 4 √(t +1) (mi/hr) . for 0 ≤ t ≤ 15 ; n = 5
Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/dz ∫¹⁰ₛᵢₙ ₂ dt /(t⁴ + 1)