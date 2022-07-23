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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.5.3
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.3

The composite function ƒ(g(𝓍)) consists of an inner function g and an outer function ƒ. If an integrand includes ƒ(g(𝓍)), which function is often a likely choice for a new variable u?

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1
Identify the composite function given as ƒ(g(𝓍)), where g(𝓍) is the inner function and ƒ is the outer function.
Recall that when performing integration involving composite functions, substitution is a common technique to simplify the integral.
In substitution, we typically choose the inner function g(𝓍) as the new variable u because it simplifies the integrand and its differential du relates directly to dx.
Express the substitution as u = g(𝓍), then compute the differential du = g\' (𝓍) d𝓍 to replace parts of the integral accordingly.
Rewrite the integral entirely in terms of u and du, which often makes the integral easier to evaluate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composite Functions

A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another, written as ƒ(g(x)). Understanding how the inner function g(x) and outer function ƒ relate is essential for manipulating and simplifying expressions involving compositions.
Recommended video:
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

U-Substitution Method

U-substitution is a technique used in integration where a new variable u is chosen to simplify the integral. Typically, u is set equal to the inner function g(x) in a composite function to make the integral easier to evaluate.
Recommended video:
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Substitution With an Extra Variable

Chain Rule in Integration

The chain rule relates the derivative of a composite function to the derivatives of its inner and outer functions. In integration, recognizing this structure helps identify the inner function as a candidate for substitution, reversing the chain rule process.
Recommended video:
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Intro to the Chain Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the given substitution to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your answer by differentiating.                                                                                              

                                                                                                                                                                                        

 ∫ (6𝓍 + 1) √(3𝓍² + 𝓍) d𝓍 , u = 3𝓍² + 𝓍

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Textbook Question

Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus


∫π/₄^³π/⁴ (cot² 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Use a substitution of the form u = a𝓍 + b to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.

∫(𝓍 + 1)¹² d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Approximating displacement The velocity of an object is given by the following functions on a specified interval. Approximate the displacement of the object on this interval by subdividing the interval into n subintervals. Use the left endpoint of each subinterval to compute the height of the rectangles.

{Use of Tech} v = 4 √(t +1) (mi/hr) . for 0 ≤ t ≤ 15 ; n = 5     

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Textbook Question

Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.


d/dz ∫¹⁰ₛᵢₙ ₂ dt /(t⁴ + 1)

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Textbook Question

Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Find or approximate all points at which the given function equals its average value on the given interval.


ƒ(𝓍) = 8 ― 2𝓍 on [0, 4]

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