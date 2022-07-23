Use the given substitution to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your answer by differentiating.
∫ (6𝓍 + 1) √(3𝓍² + 𝓍) d𝓍 , u = 3𝓍² + 𝓍
Use the given substitution to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your answer by differentiating.
∫ (6𝓍 + 1) √(3𝓍² + 𝓍) d𝓍 , u = 3𝓍² + 𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫π/₄^³π/⁴ (cot² 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Use a substitution of the form u = a𝓍 + b to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
∫(𝓍 + 1)¹² d𝓍
Approximating displacement The velocity of an object is given by the following functions on a specified interval. Approximate the displacement of the object on this interval by subdividing the interval into n subintervals. Use the left endpoint of each subinterval to compute the height of the rectangles.
{Use of Tech} v = 4 √(t +1) (mi/hr) . for 0 ≤ t ≤ 15 ; n = 5
Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/dz ∫¹⁰ₛᵢₙ ₂ dt /(t⁴ + 1)
Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Find or approximate all points at which the given function equals its average value on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 8 ― 2𝓍 on [0, 4]