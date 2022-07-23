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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.R.23a
Chapter 5, Problem 5.R.23a

Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(a) ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Graph of a function showing a piecewise linear shape, with axes labeled x and y, illustrating definite integrals.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the graph of the function ƒ(x) provided. The graph is piecewise linear, meaning it consists of straight-line segments. The integral ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 represents the area under the curve from x = 0 to x = 4.
Step 2: Break the interval [0, 4] into subintervals where the function is linear. From the graph, the function is constant at y = 2 from x = 0 to x = 2, and then increases linearly from y = 2 to y = 3 between x = 2 and x = 4.
Step 3: Calculate the area of the first region (x = 0 to x = 2). This is a rectangle with width 2 and height 2. The area of a rectangle is given by A = width × height.
Step 4: Calculate the area of the second region (x = 2 to x = 4). This is a trapezoid with bases of lengths 2 and 3, and a height of 2. The area of a trapezoid is given by A = (1/2) × (base₁ + base₂) × height.
Step 5: Add the areas of the two regions together to find the total area under the curve from x = 0 to x = 4. This sum represents the value of the definite integral ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two points on the x-axis. It is calculated using the limits of integration, which define the interval over which the area is measured. In this context, the definite integral ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 calculates the area under the graph of the function f(x) from x = 0 to x = 4.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Area Under a Curve

The area under a curve can be interpreted geometrically as the total area between the curve and the x-axis over a specified interval. This area can be positive or negative depending on whether the curve is above or below the x-axis. In the given problem, the area can be computed by breaking it into geometric shapes such as rectangles and triangles, which can be easily calculated.
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Estimating the Area Under a Curve with Right Endpoints & Midpoint

Piecewise Function

A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value. In the context of the graph provided, the function f(x) consists of linear segments that change at specific points. Understanding how to evaluate the function at different intervals is crucial for accurately calculating the definite integral, as each segment may contribute differently to the total area.
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Piecewise Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫₋₂² (3𝓍⁴―2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.

(b) ∫₆⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Limit definition of the definite integral Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums and a regular partition to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to check your answer. 


∫₀⁴ (𝓍³―𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(c) ∫ₐᵇ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a) .

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Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                                                         

                                                                                                                                                                   

 ∫ (9𝓍⁸―7𝓍⁶) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(d) If ƒ is continuous on [a,b] and ∫ₐᵇ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍 = 0 , then ƒ(𝓍) = 0 on [a,b] .

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