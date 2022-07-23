Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋₂² (3𝓍⁴―2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋₂² (3𝓍⁴―2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(b) ∫₆⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Limit definition of the definite integral Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums and a regular partition to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to check your answer.
∫₀⁴ (𝓍³―𝓍) d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(c) ∫ₐᵇ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a) .
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (9𝓍⁸―7𝓍⁶) d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(d) If ƒ is continuous on [a,b] and ∫ₐᵇ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍 = 0 , then ƒ(𝓍) = 0 on [a,b] .