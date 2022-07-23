Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(b) Use summation notation to express the right Riemann sum in terms of a positive integer n .
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(b) Use summation notation to express the right Riemann sum in terms of a positive integer n .
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(a) Evaluate H (0) .
(b) Find the average value of ƒ shown in the figure on the interval [2,6] and then find the point(s) c in (2, 6) guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem for Integrals.
Use geometry and properties of integrals to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₄⁰ (2𝓍 + √(16―𝓍²)) d𝓍 . (Hint: Write the integral as sum of two integrals.)
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(b) Use the Fundamental Theorem to find an expression for F '(𝓍) for ―2 ≤ 𝓍 < 0.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(d) If ƒ is continuous on [a,b] and ∫ₐᵇ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍 = 0 , then ƒ(𝓍) = 0 on [a,b] .