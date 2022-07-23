Change of variables Use the change of variables u³ = 𝓍² ― 1 to evaluate the integral ∫₁³ 𝓍∛(𝓍²―1) d𝓍 .
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(d) Evaluate F ' (―1) and F ' (1). Interpret these values.
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Key Concepts
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Derivative of an Integral Function
Piecewise Functions
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫π/₁₂^π/⁹ (csc 3𝓍 cot 3𝓍 + sec 3𝓍 tan 3𝓍) d𝓍
Displacement from velocity A particle moves along a line with a velocity given by v(t) = 5 sin πt, starting with an initial position s(0) = 0 . Find the displacement of the particle between t = 0 and t = 2 , which is given by s(t) = ∫₀² v(t) dt . Find the distance traveled by the particle during this interval, which is ∫₀² |v(t)| dt .
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ y² (3y³ + 1)⁴ dy
Estimate ∫₁⁴ √(4𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 by evaluating the left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums using a regular partition with n = 6 subintervals.
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(c) True or false: The object would travel as far as in part (a) if it traveled at its average velocity (a constant), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4. .