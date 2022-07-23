Step 4: Interpret the values: F'(−1) = −1 indicates that at x = −1, the rate of change of the area function F(x) is equal to the value of ƒ(t) at t = −1, which is −1. Similarly, F'(1) = 1/2 indicates that at x = 1, the rate of change of the area function F(x) is equal to the value of ƒ(t) at t = 1, which is 1/2.