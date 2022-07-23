Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 sin 𝓍² cos⁸ 𝓍² d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 sin 𝓍² cos⁸ 𝓍² d𝓍
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(d) Evaluate F ' (―1) and F ' (1). Interpret these values.
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(c) Evaluate the definite integral by taking the limit as n →∞ of the Riemann sum in part (b).
Estimate ∫₁⁴ √(4𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 by evaluating the left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums using a regular partition with n = 6 subintervals.
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(c) True or false: The object would travel as far as in part (a) if it traveled at its average velocity (a constant), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4. .
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(a) Evaluate the right Riemann sum for the integral with n = 3 .