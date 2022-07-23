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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.R.104
Chapter 5, Problem 5.R.104

Change of variables Use the change of variables u³ = 𝓍² ― 1 to evaluate the integral ∫₁³ 𝓍∛(𝓍²―1) d𝓍 .

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Step 1: Identify the substitution. Let u³ = 𝓍² - 1. Differentiate both sides with respect to 𝓍 to find the relationship between du and d𝓍. Differentiating gives 3u² du = 2𝓍 d𝓍.
Step 2: Solve for d𝓍 in terms of u and du. Rearrange the equation to get d𝓍 = (3u²)/(2𝓍) du.
Step 3: Rewrite 𝓍 in terms of u using the substitution u³ = 𝓍² - 1. Solving for 𝓍 gives 𝓍 = √(u³ + 1).
Step 4: Change the limits of integration. When 𝓍 = 1, u³ = 1² - 1 = 0, so u = 0. When 𝓍 = 3, u³ = 3² - 1 = 8, so u = 2.
Step 5: Substitute everything into the integral. Replace 𝓍, d𝓍, and the integrand with their expressions in terms of u. The integral becomes ∫₀² √(u³ + 1) ∛(u³) * (3u²)/(2√(u³ + 1)) du. Simplify the integrand and proceed to evaluate the integral.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Change of Variables

The change of variables technique in calculus allows us to simplify integrals by substituting a new variable for the original variable. This method can transform a complex integral into a more manageable form, making it easier to evaluate. The substitution must be accompanied by the appropriate adjustment of the differential, ensuring that the limits of integration and the integrand are correctly modified.
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Definite Integrals

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. It is denoted as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the lower and upper limits, respectively. Evaluating a definite integral involves finding the antiderivative of the function and then applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to compute the difference between the values at the limits.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Integration by Substitution

Integration by substitution is a method used to simplify the process of integration by changing the variable of integration. This technique often involves identifying a part of the integrand that can be replaced with a single variable, which simplifies the integral. The derivative of the substituted variable must also be accounted for, ensuring that the integral remains equivalent to the original.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                                                         

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ 𝓍 sin 𝓍² cos⁸ 𝓍² d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function

ƒ(t) = { t      if  ―2 ≤ t < 0

t²/2    if    0 ≤ t ≤ 2

and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.

(d) Evaluate F ' (―1) and F ' (1). Interpret these values.

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Textbook Question

Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.


(c) Evaluate the definite integral by taking the limit as n →∞ of the Riemann sum in part (b).

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Textbook Question

Estimate ∫₁⁴ √(4𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 by evaluating the left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums using a regular partition with n = 6 subintervals.

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Textbook Question

Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.


(c) True or false: The object would travel as far as in part (a) if it traveled at its average velocity (a constant), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4. .

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Textbook Question

Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.


(a) Evaluate the right Riemann sum for the integral with n = 3 .

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