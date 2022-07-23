Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(d) Evaluate F ' (―1) and F ' (1). Interpret these values.
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(d) Evaluate F ' (―1) and F ' (1). Interpret these values.
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫π/₁₂^π/⁹ (csc 3𝓍 cot 3𝓍 + sec 3𝓍 tan 3𝓍) d𝓍
Use geometry and properties of integrals to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₀⁴ √(8𝓍―𝓍²) d𝓍 . (Hint: Complete the square .)
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋₅⁵ ω³ /√(ω⁵⁰ + ω²⁰ + 1) dω (Hint: Use symmetry . )
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(c) Use the Fundamental Theorem to find an expression for F '(𝓍) for 0 ≤ 𝓍 < 2.
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ y² (3y³ + 1)⁴ dy