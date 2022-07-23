Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(b) ∫ (ƒ(𝓍))ⁿ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1/(n + 1) (ƒ(𝓍))ⁿ⁺¹ + C , n ≠ ―1 .
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(b) ∫ (ƒ(𝓍))ⁿ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1/(n + 1) (ƒ(𝓍))ⁿ⁺¹ + C , n ≠ ―1 .
Substitutions Suppose ƒ is an even function with ∫₀⁸ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 9 . Evaluate each integral.
(b) ∫²₋₂ 𝓍²ƒ(𝓍³) d𝓍
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(b) Estimate the points (if any) at which A has a local maximum or minimum.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(b) If ƒ is a linear function on the interval [a,b] , then a midpoint Riemann sums give the exact value of ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, for any positive integer n.
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(b) Estimate the points (if any) at which A has a local maximum or minimum.
Generalizing the Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Suppose ƒ and g are continuous on [a, b] and let h(𝓍) = (𝓍―b) ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt + (𝓍―a) ∫ₓᵇg(t)dt.
(b) Show that there is a number c in (a, b) such that ∫ₐᶜ ƒ(t) dt = ƒ(c) (b ― c)
(Source: The College Mathematics Journal, 33, 5, Nov 2002)