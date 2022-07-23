Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(b) ∫ (ƒ(𝓍))ⁿ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1/(n + 1) (ƒ(𝓍))ⁿ⁺¹ + C , n ≠ ―1 .
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(b) ∫ (ƒ(𝓍))ⁿ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1/(n + 1) (ƒ(𝓍))ⁿ⁺¹ + C , n ≠ ―1 .
Using properties of integrals Use the value of the first integral I to evaluate the two given integrals.
I = ∫₀^π/2 (cos θ ― 2 sin θ) dθ = ―1
(b) ∫₀^π/2 (4 cos θ ― 8 sin θ) dθ
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(b) Estimate the points (if any) at which A has a local maximum or minimum.
Area functions for constant functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(b) Verify that .A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍)
ƒ(t) = 5 , a = -5
Generalizing the Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Suppose ƒ and g are continuous on [a, b] and let h(𝓍) = (𝓍―b) ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt + (𝓍―a) ∫ₓᵇg(t)dt.
(b) Show that there is a number c in (a, b) such that ∫ₐᶜ ƒ(t) dt = ƒ(c) (b ― c)
(Source: The College Mathematics Journal, 33, 5, Nov 2002)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(b) Suppose ƒ is a negative increasing function, for 𝓍 > 0 . Then the area function A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt is a decreasing function of 𝓍 .