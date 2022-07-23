Substitutions Suppose ƒ is an even function with ∫₀⁸ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 9 . Evaluate each integral.
(b) ∫²₋₂ 𝓍²ƒ(𝓍³) d𝓍
Substitutions Suppose ƒ is an even function with ∫₀⁸ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 9 . Evaluate each integral.
(b) ∫²₋₂ 𝓍²ƒ(𝓍³) d𝓍
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(b) Estimate the points (if any) at which A has a local maximum or minimum.
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.
∫₀¹ cos ⁻¹ 𝓍 d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(b) If ƒ is a linear function on the interval [a,b] , then a midpoint Riemann sums give the exact value of ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, for any positive integer n.
Area functions for constant functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(b) Verify that .A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍)
ƒ(t) = 5 , a = -5
Generalizing the Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Suppose ƒ and g are continuous on [a, b] and let h(𝓍) = (𝓍―b) ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt + (𝓍―a) ∫ₓᵇg(t)dt.
(b) Show that there is a number c in (a, b) such that ∫ₐᶜ ƒ(t) dt = ƒ(c) (b ― c)
(Source: The College Mathematics Journal, 33, 5, Nov 2002)