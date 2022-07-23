Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(a) ∫ ƒ(𝓍) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ½ (ƒ(𝓍))² + C.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(a) ∫ ƒ(𝓍) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ½ (ƒ(𝓍))² + C.
Matching functions with area functions Match the functions ƒ, whose graphs are given in a― d, with the area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt, whose graphs are given in A–D.
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(a) Write the left and right Riemann sums in sigma notation for an arbitrary value of n.
∫₀¹ cos ⁻¹ 𝓍 d𝓍
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.
ƒ(𝓍) = cos 𝓍 ; a = 0 , b = π/2 , c = π
Area functions for constant functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(a) Find and graph the area function A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt for ƒ.
ƒ(t) = 5 , a = 0
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(a) If ƒ is a constant function on the interval [a,b], then the right and left Riemann sums give the exact value of ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, for any positive integer n.