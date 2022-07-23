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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.4.53a
Chapter 5, Problem 5.4.53a

Average value with a parameter Consider the function ƒ(𝓍) = a𝓍 (1―𝓍) on the interval [0, 1], where a is a positive real number.
(a) Find the average value of ƒ as a function of a .

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Step 1: Recall the formula for the average value of a function ƒ(𝓍) on the interval [a, b], which is given by: 1(b-a)fxdx. In this case, the interval is [0, 1] and the function is ƒ(𝓍) = a𝓍(1 - 𝓍).
Step 2: Substitute the interval [0, 1] and the function ƒ(𝓍) = a𝓍(1 - 𝓍) into the formula for average value: 110^1(ax(1-x))dx. This simplifies to: 0^1ax(1-x)dx.
Step 3: Expand the integrand a𝓍(1 - 𝓍) to simplify the integral. This becomes: a(x-x2). The integral now looks like: a0^1(x-x2)dx.
Step 4: Break the integral into two separate parts: a(0^1xdx-0^1x2dx). Compute each integral separately: 0^1xdx and 0^1x2dx. Use the power rule for integration: xndx=xn+1n+1.
Step 5: After computing the integrals, combine the results and multiply by the constant 'a' to find the average value of ƒ(𝓍) as a function of 'a'. The final expression will represent the average value of the function over the interval [0, 1].

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Value of a Function

The average value of a continuous function ƒ over an interval [a, b] is calculated using the formula (1/(b-a)) * ∫[a to b] ƒ(x) dx. This concept is essential for determining how the function behaves on the specified interval, providing a single representative value that summarizes the function's overall trend.
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Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the accumulation of quantities, such as area under a curve, over a specific interval. In this context, it is used to compute the integral of the function ƒ(x) = a𝓍(1 - 𝓍) from 0 to 1, which is necessary for finding the average value of the function.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Parameter in Functions

A parameter is a variable that influences the behavior of a function but is not the primary variable of interest. In this case, 'a' is a parameter that affects the shape and scale of the function ƒ(x) = a𝓍(1 - 𝓍), and understanding its role is crucial for expressing the average value as a function of 'a'.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.                                                                                                                                                           

                                                                                                                                                                    

(a) ∫ ƒ(𝓍) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ½ (ƒ(𝓍))² + C.

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Textbook Question

Matching functions with area functions Match the functions ƒ, whose graphs are given in a― d, with the area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt, whose graphs are given in A–D.



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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.

(a) Write the left and right Riemann sums in sigma notation for an arbitrary value of n.


∫₀¹ cos ⁻¹ 𝓍 d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.

(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.

ƒ(𝓍) = cos 𝓍 ; a = 0 , b = π/2 , c = π

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Textbook Question

Area functions for constant functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).

(a) Find and graph the area function A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt for ƒ.

ƒ(t) = 5 , a = 0

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

(a) If ƒ is a constant function on the interval [a,b], then the right and left Riemann sums give the exact value of ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, for any positive integer n.

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