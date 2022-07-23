Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(b) 10
∑ (2κ + 1)
κ=1
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(b) 10
∑ (2κ + 1)
κ=1
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(b) Graph ƒ and A.
ƒ(𝓍) = eˣ ; a = 0 , b = ln 2 , c = ln 4
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(b) ∫ sec 5𝓍 tan 5𝓍 d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.
∫₁⁴ 2√𝓍 d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Approximating net area The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.
ƒ(x) = 4 - 2x on [0,4]
(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(b) 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9