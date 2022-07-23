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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.3.101b
Chapter 5, Problem 5.3.101b

{Use of Tech} Functions defined by integrals Consider the function g, which is given in terms of a definite integral with a variable upper limit.
b) Calculate g'(𝓍)


g(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ sin² t dt

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1
Step 1: Recognize that the function g(𝓍) is defined as a definite integral with a variable upper limit. This is a classic application of the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, which states that if g(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ f(t) dt, then g'(𝓍) = f(𝓍), provided f is continuous.
Step 2: Identify the integrand in the given function g(𝓍). Here, the integrand is sin²(t). This means that g(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ sin²(t) dt.
Step 3: Apply the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. According to the theorem, the derivative of g(𝓍) with respect to 𝓍 is simply the integrand evaluated at the upper limit of integration. Therefore, g'(𝓍) = sin²(𝓍).
Step 4: Confirm that the lower limit of integration (0 in this case) does not affect the derivative because it is a constant. The derivative depends only on the variable upper limit and the integrand.
Step 5: Write the final expression for g'(𝓍). Based on the steps above, g'(𝓍) = sin²(𝓍). This completes the differentiation process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus connects differentiation and integration, stating that if a function is defined as an integral with a variable upper limit, its derivative can be found by evaluating the integrand at that upper limit. Specifically, if g(x) = ∫ₐˣ f(t) dt, then g'(x) = f(x). This theorem is essential for calculating the derivative of functions defined by integrals.
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Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the accumulation of quantities, such as area under a curve, between two specified limits. In the context of the function g(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin² t dt, the integral calculates the area under the curve of sin² t from 0 to x. Understanding how to evaluate definite integrals is crucial for applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Chain Rule

The Chain Rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. When applying the Chain Rule, if a function g(x) is defined in terms of another function, such as an integral, the derivative g'(x) can be found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function by the derivative of the inner function. This concept is particularly relevant when dealing with integrals that have variable limits.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose ƒ is an even function and ∫⁸₋₈ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 18

(b) Evaluate ∫₋₈⁸ 𝓍ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 .

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Functions defined by integrals Consider the function g, which is given in terms of a definite integral with a variable upper limit.


(b) Calculate g'(𝓍)


g(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ sin (πt² ) dt ( a Fresnel integral) 

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Textbook Question

Using properties of integrals Use the value of the first integral I to evaluate the two given integrals. 

I = ∫₀¹ (𝓍³ ― 2𝓍) d𝓍 = ―3/4

(b) ∫₁⁰ (2𝓍―𝓍³) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Riemann sums for larger values of n Complete the following steps for the given function f and interval.


ƒ(𝓍) = x² ― 1 on [2,5] ; n = 75

(b) Based on the approximations found in part (a), estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval.

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

(b) A left Riemann sum always overestimates the area of a region bounded by a positive increasing function and the x-axis on an interval [a,b].

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.

(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.


∫₀⁴ (4𝓍― 𝓍²) d𝓍

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