Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(𝓍) = e ˣ/₂ on [1,4]; n = 6
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(𝓍) = e ˣ/₂ on [1,4]; n = 6
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(d) ∫ cos 𝓍/7 d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(d) If A(𝓍) = 3𝓍²― 𝓍― 3 is an area function for ƒ, then
B(𝓍) = 3𝓍² ― 𝓍 is also an area function for ƒ.
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₀³ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 , ∫₃⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ―5 , and ∫₃⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1. Evaluate the following integrals.
(a) ∫₀³ 5ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(d) 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + 1/4
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(d) 5
∑ (1 + n²)
n=1