Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.                                                                                                               

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The average value of a linear function on an interval [a, b] is the function value at the midpoint of [a, b] .
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The average value of a linear function on an interval [a, b] is the function value at the midpoint of [a, b] .
Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(d) Assuming the velocity remains 10 m/s, for t ≥ 5, find the function that gives the displacement between t = 0 and any time t ≥ 5.
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(𝓍) = e ˣ/₂ on [1,4]; n = 6
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₀³ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 , ∫₃⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ―5 , and ∫₃⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1. Evaluate the following integrals.
(d) ∫₆³ (ƒ(𝓍) + 2g(𝓍)) d𝓍
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₀³ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 , ∫₃⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ―5 , and ∫₃⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1. Evaluate the following integrals.
(a) ∫₀³ 5ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(𝓍) = cos 𝓍 on [0. π/2]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.