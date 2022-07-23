For the interval \(0 \leq t \leq 2\), the velocity is constant at 30 mi/hr. The displacement function here is the integral of 30 with respect to \(t\), which is \$30t\( plus a constant of integration. Since displacement at \)t=0\( is zero, the constant is zero, so \)s(t) = 30t$ for \(0 \leq t \leq 2\).