Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Explain why your result is consistent with the figure.
∫₀¹ (𝓍² ― 2𝓍 + 3) d𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Explain why your result is consistent with the figure.
∫₀¹ (𝓍² ― 2𝓍 + 3) d𝓍
Gateway Arch The Gateway Arch in St. Louis is 630 ft high and has a 630-ft base. Its shape can be modeled by the parabola y = 630 (1― (𝓍/315)²) . Find the average height of the arch above the ground.
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₀² (2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sec² (10𝓍 + 7) d𝓍
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 sin⁴ 𝓍² cos 𝓍² d𝓍 (Hint: Begin with u = 𝓍², and then use v = sin u .)
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁² 3/t dt