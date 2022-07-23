Average Value of a Function

The average value of a function over a given interval can be calculated using the formula (1/(b-a)) * ∫[a to b] f(x) dx, where f(x) is the function and [a, b] is the interval. For the Gateway Arch, this involves integrating the height function over the width of the arch to find the average height above the ground. This concept is crucial for determining how the height varies across the span of the arch.