Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₁⁴ (𝓍²―1) d𝓍
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₁⁴ (𝓍²―1) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₂/₍₅√₃₎^²/⁵ d𝓍/ x√(25𝓍²― 1)
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₀² (2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Displacement from velocity The following functions describe the velocity of a car (in mi/hr) moving along a straight highway for a 3-hr interval. In each case, find the function that gives the displacement of the car over the interval [0,t], where 0 ≤ t ≤ 3.
v(t) = { 30 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
50 if 2 < t < 2.5
44 if 2.5 < t ≤ 3
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sec² (10𝓍 + 7) d𝓍
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ sin² 𝓍 d𝓍