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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.5.37
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.37

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                                                    
 ∫ sec² (10𝓍 + 7) d𝓍

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Step 1: Recognize the integral ∫ sec²(10𝓍 + 7) d𝓍 as a standard form that can be solved using a substitution method. The derivative of tan(u) is sec²(u), which suggests a substitution involving the argument of sec².
Step 2: Let u = 10𝓍 + 7. This substitution simplifies the argument of sec². Compute the derivative of u with respect to 𝓍: du/d𝓍 = 10, or equivalently, du = 10 d𝓍.
Step 3: Rewrite the integral in terms of u. Substitute u = 10𝓍 + 7 and du = 10 d𝓍 into the integral. The integral becomes ∫ sec²(u) * (1/10) du, where (1/10) is factored out.
Step 4: Evaluate the integral ∫ sec²(u) du using the standard result ∫ sec²(u) du = tan(u) + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Step 5: Substitute back u = 10𝓍 + 7 into the result to express the solution in terms of the original variable 𝓍. The final answer will be (1/10) * tan(10𝓍 + 7) + C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite integrals represent a family of functions whose derivative is the integrand. They are expressed without limits and include a constant of integration, typically denoted as 'C'. The process of finding an indefinite integral is often referred to as antiderivation, and it is essential for solving problems in calculus, particularly in finding areas under curves and solving differential equations.
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Change of Variables

The change of variables technique, also known as substitution, is a method used in integration to simplify the integrand. By substituting a new variable for a function of the original variable, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This technique is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions, allowing for easier integration and ultimately leading to the correct antiderivative.
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Differentiation Check

Checking work by differentiation involves taking the derivative of the result obtained from an indefinite integral to verify its correctness. This process ensures that the antiderivative found corresponds to the original integrand. If the derivative of the antiderivative matches the integrand, it confirms that the integration was performed correctly, reinforcing the relationship between differentiation and integration as inverse processes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Explain why your result is consistent with the figure.


∫₀¹ (𝓍² ― 2𝓍 + 3) d𝓍


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Textbook Question

Gateway Arch The Gateway Arch in St. Louis is 630 ft high and has a 630-ft base. Its shape can be modeled by the parabola y = 630 (1― (𝓍/315)²) . Find the average height of the arch above the ground.

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Textbook Question

Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.


∫₀² (2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Displacement from velocity The following functions describe the velocity of a car (in mi/hr) moving along a straight highway for a 3-hr interval. In each case, find the function that gives the displacement of the car over the interval [0,t], where 0 ≤ t ≤ 3.

v(t) = { 30 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2

50 if 2 < t < 2.5

44 if 2.5 < t ≤ 3

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Textbook Question

Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                             

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ sin² 𝓍 d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                    

  ∫ 𝓍 sin⁴ 𝓍² cos 𝓍² d𝓍 (Hint: Begin with u = 𝓍², and then use v = sin u .)

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