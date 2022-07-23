Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Explain why your result is consistent with the figure.
∫₀¹ (𝓍² ― 2𝓍 + 3) d𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Explain why your result is consistent with the figure.
∫₀¹ (𝓍² ― 2𝓍 + 3) d𝓍
Gateway Arch The Gateway Arch in St. Louis is 630 ft high and has a 630-ft base. Its shape can be modeled by the parabola y = 630 (1― (𝓍/315)²) . Find the average height of the arch above the ground.
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₀² (2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Displacement from velocity The following functions describe the velocity of a car (in mi/hr) moving along a straight highway for a 3-hr interval. In each case, find the function that gives the displacement of the car over the interval [0,t], where 0 ≤ t ≤ 3.
v(t) = { 30 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
50 if 2 < t < 2.5
44 if 2.5 < t ≤ 3
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ sin² 𝓍 d𝓍
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 sin⁴ 𝓍² cos 𝓍² d𝓍 (Hint: Begin with u = 𝓍², and then use v = sin u .)