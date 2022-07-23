Find the average value of ƒ(𝓍) = e²ˣ on [0, ln 2] .

Area versus net area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍⁴ ― 𝓍² on [―1, 1]
Area versus net area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍⁴ ― 𝓍² on [―1, 1]
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫π/₆^π/³ (sec² t + csc² t) dt
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.
∫₁³ ƒ(𝓍)/g(𝓍) d𝓍
Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(d) ∫₀⁷ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫√₂/₅^²/⁵ d𝓍/𝓍√(25𝓍² ―1)
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍⁷ √(𝓍⁴ + 1d𝓍)