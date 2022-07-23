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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.R.97
Chapter 5, Problem 5.R.97

Find the average value of ƒ(𝓍) = e²ˣ on [0, ln 2] .

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Step 1: Recall the formula for the average value of a function ƒ(𝓍) on the interval [a, b], which is given by: 1(b-a)fxdx. Here, a = 0 and b = ln(2).
Step 2: Substitute the given function ƒ(𝓍) = e²ˣ into the formula. The integral becomes: 1(ln(2)-0)e2xdx.
Step 3: Compute the integral of e²ˣ with respect to 𝓍. Use the rule for integrating exponential functions: ekxdx=ekxk, where k is a constant. Here, k = 2.
Step 4: Evaluate the definite integral from 𝓍 = 0 to 𝓍 = ln(2). Substitute the limits of integration into the antiderivative obtained in Step 3.
Step 5: Multiply the result of the definite integral by 1ln(2) to find the average value of the function on the interval [0, ln(2)].

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Value of a Function

The average value of a continuous function f(x) over the interval [a, b] is calculated using the formula (1/(b-a)) * ∫[a to b] f(x) dx. This concept is essential for determining how the function behaves on the specified interval, providing a single representative value that summarizes the function's output.
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Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the accumulation of quantities, such as area under a curve, over a specific interval [a, b]. It is denoted as ∫[a to b] f(x) dx and is calculated using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, which connects differentiation and integration, allowing us to evaluate the integral using antiderivatives.
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Exponential Functions

Exponential functions, such as f(x) = e^(kx), where e is Euler's number, are characterized by their constant growth rate proportional to their value. In this case, the function e^(2x) grows rapidly as x increases, and understanding its properties is crucial for evaluating integrals involving exponential terms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Area versus net area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.

ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍⁴ ― 𝓍² on [―1, 1]

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Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫π/₆^π/³ (sec² t + csc² t) dt

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Textbook Question

Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.


∫₁³ ƒ(𝓍)/g(𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.


(d) ∫₀⁷ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫√₂/₅^²/⁵ d𝓍/𝓍√(25𝓍² ―1)

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Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                                                         

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ 𝓍⁷ √(𝓍⁴ + 1d𝓍)

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