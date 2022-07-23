Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(b) ∫₆⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(b) ∫₆⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(c) ∫ₐᵇ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a) .
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀¹ 𝓍 • 2ˣ²⁺¹ d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (9𝓍⁸―7𝓍⁶) d𝓍
Symmetry properties Suppose ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₀⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 20. Furthermore, suppose ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Evaluate the following integrals.
(e) ∫₋₂² 3𝓍ƒ(𝓍)d𝓍
Symmetry properties Suppose ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₀⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 20. Furthermore, suppose ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Evaluate the following integrals.
(a) ∫₋₄⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍