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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.R.18
Chapter 5, Problem 5.R.18

Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.


―∫₄¹ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral ∫₄¹ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 involves reversing the limits of integration. When the limits are reversed, the integral changes sign. Thus, ∫₄¹ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = -∫₁⁴ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍.
Step 2: Use the property of integrals that allows constants to be factored out. Specifically, ∫₁⁴ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍.
Step 3: Substitute the given value of ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 into the equation from Step 2. This gives ∫₁⁴ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 × 6.
Step 4: Combine the results from Step 1 and Step 3 to express the integral as -∫₁⁴ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = -(2 × 6).
Step 5: Conclude that the integral ∫₄¹ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 can be evaluated using the steps above, but the final numerical result is not calculated here as per the instructions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Definite Integrals

Definite integrals have several key properties, including linearity and the ability to reverse limits. The linearity property states that ∫[a,b] (c * f(x)) dx = c * ∫[a,b] f(x) dx for any constant c. Additionally, reversing the limits of integration changes the sign: ∫[b,a] f(x) dx = -∫[a,b] f(x) dx. Understanding these properties is essential for evaluating integrals efficiently.
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Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus connects differentiation and integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of f on an interval [a, b], then ∫[a,b] f(x) dx = F(b) - F(a). This theorem allows us to evaluate definite integrals by finding the antiderivative, which is crucial for solving integral problems and understanding the relationship between the two operations.
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Substitution in Integrals

Substitution is a technique used in integration to simplify the process of evaluating integrals. It involves changing the variable of integration to make the integral easier to solve. For example, if we let u = g(x), then the integral ∫ f(g(x)) g'(x) dx can be transformed into ∫ f(u) du, which may be simpler to evaluate. This concept is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫₀^²π cos² 𝓍/6 d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Find the intervals on which ƒ(𝓍) = ∫ₓ¹ (t―3) (t―6)¹¹ dt is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.

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Textbook Question

Area of regions Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.                                              

                                                                                                                                                                                    

 ƒ(𝓍) = 16―𝓍² on [―4, 4]

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(a) A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt and ƒ(t) = 2t―3 , then A is a quadratic function.

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Textbook Question

Limit definition of the definite integral Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums and a regular partition to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to check your answer. 


∫₀² (𝓍²―4) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Function defined by an integral Let ƒ(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ (t ― 1)¹⁵ (t―2)⁹ dt .

(c) For what values of 𝓍 does ƒ have local minima? Local maxima?

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