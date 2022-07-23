Substitution in Integrals

Substitution is a technique used in integration to simplify the process of evaluating integrals. It involves changing the variable of integration to make the integral easier to solve. For example, if we let u = g(x), then the integral ∫ f(g(x)) g'(x) dx can be transformed into ∫ f(u) du, which may be simpler to evaluate. This concept is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions.