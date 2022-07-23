Area versus net area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍⁴ ― 𝓍² on [―1, 1]
Area versus net area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍⁴ ― 𝓍² on [―1, 1]
Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/d𝓍 ∫₃ᵉˣ cos t² dt
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫π/₆^π/³ (sec² t + csc² t) dt
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀¹ √𝓍 (√𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Area of regions Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2 sin 𝓍/4 on [0, 2π]
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.
∫₁³ ƒ(𝓍)/g(𝓍) d𝓍