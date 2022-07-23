Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.R.109
Chapter 5, Problem 5.R.109

Geometry of integrals Without evaluating the integrals, explain why the following statement is true for positive integers n:

∫₀¹ 𝓍ⁿd𝓍 + ∫₀¹ ⁿ√(𝓍d𝓍) = 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, recognize that the problem involves two integrals over the interval from 0 to 1: \(\int_0^1 x^n \, dx\) and \(\int_0^1 \sqrt[n]{x} \, dx\), where \(n\) is a positive integer.
Recall the general formula for the integral of a power function: for any real number \(m > -1\), \(\int_0^1 x^m \, dx = \frac{1}{m+1}\).
Apply this formula to the first integral: since \(x^n\) is \(x\) raised to the power \(n\), we have \(\int_0^1 x^n \, dx = \frac{1}{n+1}\).
For the second integral, note that \(\sqrt[n]{x} = x^{1/n}\). Using the same formula, \(\int_0^1 x^{1/n} \, dx = \frac{1}{(1/n) + 1} = \frac{1}{\frac{n+1}{n}} = \frac{n}{n+1}\).
Add the two results together: \(\frac{1}{n+1} + \frac{n}{n+1} = \frac{1 + n}{n+1} = 1\). This shows why the sum of the two integrals equals 1 without evaluating the integrals explicitly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals and Area Under the Curve

A definite integral from a to b represents the net area under the curve of a function between those limits. For positive functions, this area is positive and can be interpreted geometrically as the region bounded by the curve, the x-axis, and the vertical lines x = a and x = b.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral

Properties of Power Functions and Their Integrals

Power functions of the form x^n, where n is a positive integer, have integrals that can be computed using the power rule. The integral ∫₀¹ x^n dx equals 1/(n+1), which decreases as n increases, reflecting how the area under x^n changes shape over [0,1].
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions

Complementary Functions and Geometric Interpretation

The functions x^n and the nth root of x (x^(1/n)) are inverses in a geometric sense on [0,1]. Their integrals sum to 1 because the areas under their curves complement each other, filling the unit square between x=0 and x=1 without overlap, illustrating a symmetry in their graphs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:18
Geometric Sequences - Recursive Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Area versus net area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.

ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍⁴ ― 𝓍² on [―1, 1]

152
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the following derivatives.


d/d𝓍 ∫₃ᵉˣ cos t² dt

98
views
Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫π/₆^π/³ (sec² t + csc² t) dt

63
views
Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫₀¹ √𝓍 (√𝓍 + 1) d𝓍

72
views
Textbook Question

Area of regions Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.                                              

                                                                                                                                                                                    

 ƒ(𝓍) = 2 sin 𝓍/4 on [0, 2π]

103
views
Textbook Question

Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.


∫₁³ ƒ(𝓍)/g(𝓍) d𝓍

42
views