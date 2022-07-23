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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.R.39
Chapter 5, Problem 5.R.39

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫₋₂² (3𝓍⁴―2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍

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1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral ∫₋₂² (3𝓍⁴―2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 is a definite integral, meaning we will evaluate the antiderivative of the function and then compute the difference between its values at the upper and lower limits.
Step 2: Break the integral into separate terms for easier computation: ∫₋₂² (3𝓍⁴) d𝓍 - ∫₋₂² (2𝓍) d𝓍 + ∫₋₂² (1) d𝓍.
Step 3: Compute the antiderivative of each term: For 3𝓍⁴, the antiderivative is (3/5)𝓍⁵; for -2𝓍, the antiderivative is -𝓍²; and for 1, the antiderivative is 𝓍.
Step 4: Apply the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: Substitute the upper limit (𝓍 = 2) and lower limit (𝓍 = -2) into the antiderivative of each term, and compute the difference between the values at these limits.
Step 5: Combine the results from each term to find the total value of the definite integral. This involves adding the contributions from (3/5)𝓍⁵, -𝓍², and 𝓍 after evaluating them at the limits.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals

A definite integral calculates the accumulation of a function's values over a specific interval, represented as ∫[a,b] f(x) dx. The result is a numerical value that represents the area under the curve of the function f(x) from x = a to x = b. Understanding the limits of integration and how they affect the area calculation is crucial for evaluating definite integrals.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links differentiation and integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of f on an interval [a, b], then ∫[a,b] f(x) dx = F(b) - F(a). This theorem allows us to evaluate definite integrals by finding the antiderivative of the integrand, simplifying the process of calculating areas under curves.
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Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are expressions of the form f(x) = a_n x^n + a_(n-1) x^(n-1) + ... + a_1 x + a_0, where a_n are coefficients and n is a non-negative integer. In the given integral, the function 3x⁴ - 2x + 1 is a polynomial, and understanding how to integrate polynomial functions is essential, as they can be integrated term by term using the power rule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.

(b) ∫₆⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Limit definition of the definite integral Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums and a regular partition to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to check your answer. 


∫₀⁴ (𝓍³―𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(c) ∫ₐᵇ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a) .

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Textbook Question

Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.

(a) ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Use geometry and properties of integrals to evaluate the following definite integrals.

∫₄⁰ (2𝓍 + √(16―𝓍²)) d𝓍 . (Hint: Write the integral as sum of two integrals.)

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(d) If ƒ is continuous on [a,b] and ∫ₐᵇ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍 = 0 , then ƒ(𝓍) = 0 on [a,b] .

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