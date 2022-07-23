Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are expressions of the form f(x) = a_n x^n + a_(n-1) x^(n-1) + ... + a_1 x + a_0, where a_n are coefficients and n is a non-negative integer. In the given integral, the function 3x⁴ - 2x + 1 is a polynomial, and understanding how to integrate polynomial functions is essential, as they can be integrated term by term using the power rule.