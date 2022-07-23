Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀^²π cos² 𝓍/6 d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀^²π cos² 𝓍/6 d𝓍
Find the intervals on which ƒ(𝓍) = ∫ₓ¹ (t―3) (t―6)¹¹ dt is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
Area of regions Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 16―𝓍² on [―4, 4]
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(a) A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt and ƒ(t) = 2t―3 , then A is a quadratic function.
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.
―∫₄¹ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀¹ √𝓍 (√𝓍 + 1) d𝓍