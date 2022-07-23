{Use of Tech} Functions defined by integrals Consider the function g, which is given in terms of a definite integral with a variable upper limit.
(b) Calculate g'(𝓍)
g(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ sin (πt² ) dt ( a Fresnel integral)
{Use of Tech} Functions defined by integrals Consider the function g, which is given in terms of a definite integral with a variable upper limit.
(b) Calculate g'(𝓍)
g(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ sin (πt² ) dt ( a Fresnel integral)
{Use of Tech} Approximating net area The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.
f(x) = sin 2x on [0,3π/4]
(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₀³ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 , ∫₃⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ―5 , and ∫₃⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1. Evaluate the following integrals.
(b) ∫₃⁶ (―3g(𝓍)) d𝓍
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(b) Graph ƒ and A.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1/𝓍 ; a = 1 , b = 4 , c = 6
Properties of integrals Consider two functions ƒ and g on [1,6] such that ∫₁⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₁⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5, ∫₄⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5 , and ∫₁⁴g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2. Evaluate the following integrals.
(b) ∫₁⁶ (f(𝓍) ― g(𝓍)) d𝓍
The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = xe⁻ˣ on [-1,1]
(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.