{Use of Tech} Functions defined by integrals Consider the function g, which is given in terms of a definite integral with a variable upper limit.
b) Calculate g'(𝓍)
g(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ sin² t dt
{Use of Tech} Functions defined by integrals Consider the function g, which is given in terms of a definite integral with a variable upper limit.
b) Calculate g'(𝓍)
g(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ sin² t dt
Matching functions with area functions Match the functions ƒ, whose graphs are given in a― d, with the area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt, whose graphs are given in A–D.
{Use of Tech} Approximating net area The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.
f(x) = sin 2x on [0,3π/4]
(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.
The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = xe⁻ˣ on [-1,1]
(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.
{Use of Tech} Riemann sums for larger values of n Complete the following steps for the given function f and interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = x² ― 1 on [2,5] ; n = 75
(b) Based on the approximations found in part (a), estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(b) A left Riemann sum always overestimates the area of a region bounded by a positive increasing function and the x-axis on an interval [a,b].