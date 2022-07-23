Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the accumulation of quantities, such as area under a curve, between two specified limits. In the context of the given function g(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin(πt²) dt, the integral computes the area under the curve of sin(πt²) from 0 to x. Understanding how to evaluate definite integrals is crucial for applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus.