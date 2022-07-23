Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The average value of a linear function on an interval [a, b] is the function value at the midpoint of [a, b] .
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The average value of a linear function on an interval [a, b] is the function value at the midpoint of [a, b] .
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(d) ∫ cos 𝓍/7 d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The functions p(𝓍) = sin 3𝓍 and q(𝓍) = 4 sin 3𝓍 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₀³ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 , ∫₃⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ―5 , and ∫₃⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1. Evaluate the following integrals.
(a) ∫₀³ 5ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(𝓍) = cos 𝓍 on [0. π/2]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₁⁷ 1/𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 6