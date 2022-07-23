Properties of integrals Consider two functions ƒ and g on [1,6] such that ∫₁⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₁⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5, ∫₄⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5 , and ∫₁⁴g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2. Evaluate the following integrals.
(d) ∫₄⁶ (g(𝓍) ― f(𝓍) d𝓍
Properties of integrals Consider two functions ƒ and g on [1,6] such that ∫₁⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₁⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5, ∫₄⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5 , and ∫₁⁴g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2. Evaluate the following integrals.
(d) ∫₄⁶ (g(𝓍) ― f(𝓍) d𝓍
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2x + 1 on [0,4] ; n = 4
d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(d) ∫₀⁸ 3𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(𝓍) = √x on [1,3] ; n = 4
(d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
(d) ∫₀^π/¹⁶ sec ² 4𝓍 d𝓍
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1/x on [1,6] ; n = 5
(d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.