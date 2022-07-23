Area versus net area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍⁴ ― 𝓍² on [―1, 1]
Area versus net area Find (i) the net area and (ii) the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍⁴ ― 𝓍² on [―1, 1]
Find the average value of ƒ(𝓍) = e²ˣ on [0, ln 2] .
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫π/₆^π/³ (sec² t + csc² t) dt
Geometry of integrals Without evaluating the integrals, explain why the following statement is true for positive integers n:
∫₀¹ 𝓍ⁿd𝓍 + ∫₀¹ ⁿ√(𝓍d𝓍) = 1
Area of regions Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2 sin 𝓍/4 on [0, 2π]
Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(d) ∫₀⁷ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍