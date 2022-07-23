Ratio of Functions in Integrals

When dealing with the integral of a ratio of functions, such as ∫ f(x)/g(x) dx, it is important to consider the behavior of both functions over the interval of integration. If g(x) is non-zero and continuous, the integral can often be evaluated using techniques like substitution or partial fractions. However, if g(x) approaches zero, the integral may be undefined or require special consideration.