Definite Integrals

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. It is denoted as ∫ₐᵇ f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the lower and upper limits, respectively. The value of a definite integral can be interpreted as the accumulation of quantities, such as area, over the interval [a, b]. Understanding this concept is crucial for evaluating integrals and applying properties related to limits.