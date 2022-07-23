Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(c) 4
∑ κ²
κ=1
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(c) 4
∑ κ²
κ=1
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(c) Sketch a graph of A, for 0 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 10 , without a scale on the y-axis.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) For an increasing or decreasing nonconstant function on an interval [a,b] and a given value of n, the value of the midpoint Riemann sum always lies between the values of the left and right Riemann sums.
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(c) 1² + 2² + 3² + 4²
Matching functions with area functions Match the functions ƒ, whose graphs are given in a― d, with the area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt, whose graphs are given in A–D.
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(c) Evaluate A(b) and A(c). Interpret the results using the graphs of part (b) .
ƒ(𝓍) = ― 12𝓍 (𝓍―1) (𝓍― 2) ; a = 0 , b = 1 , c = 2