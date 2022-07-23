Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
f(x) = x + 1 on [0,4]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
f(x) = x + 1 on [0,4]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
Properties of integrals Consider two functions ƒ and g on [1,6] such that ∫₁⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₁⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5, ∫₄⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5 , and ∫₁⁴g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2. Evaluate the following integrals.
(d) ∫₄⁶ (g(𝓍) ― f(𝓍) d𝓍
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2x + 1 on [0,4] ; n = 4
d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
(d) ∫₀^π/¹⁶ sec ² 4𝓍 d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral..
∫₀² (𝓍²―2) d𝓍 ; n = 4
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1/x on [1,6] ; n = 5
(d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.