Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
f(x) = x + 1 on [0,4]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
f(x) = x + 1 on [0,4]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2x + 1 on [0,4] ; n = 4
d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(d) ∫₀⁸ 3𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
(d) ∫₀^π/¹⁶ sec ² 4𝓍 d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral..
∫₀² (𝓍²―2) d𝓍 ; n = 4
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral.
∫₀^π/2 cos 𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 4