Even Functions

An even function is defined as a function f(x) that satisfies the condition f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain. This symmetry about the y-axis means that the integral of an even function over a symmetric interval, such as [-a, a], can be simplified. For example, if f is even, then ∫₋ₐ⁺ₐ f(x) dx = 2∫₀⁺ₐ f(x) dx.