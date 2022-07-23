Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(a) ∫ e¹⁰ˣ d𝓍
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(a) ∫ e¹⁰ˣ d𝓍
Free fall On October 14, 2012, Felix Baumgartner stepped off a balloon capsule at an altitude of almost 39 km above Earth’s surface and began his free fall. His velocity in m/s during the fall is given in the figure. It is claimed that Felix reached the speed of sound 34 seconds into his fall and that he continued to fall at supersonic speed for 30 seconds. (Source: http://www.redbullstratos.com)
(a) Divide the interval [34, 64] into n = 5 subintervals with the gridpoints x₀ = 34 , x₁ = 40 , x₂ = 46 , x₃ = 52 , x₄ = 58 , and x₅ = 64. Use left and right Riemann sums to estimate how far Felix fell while traveling at supersonic speed.
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(a) A(2)
Substitutions Suppose ƒ is an even function with ∫₀⁸ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 9 . Evaluate each integral.
(a) ∫¹₋₁ 𝓍ƒ(𝓍²) d𝓍
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(a) A (―2)
Planetary orbits The planets orbit the Sun in elliptical orbits with the Sun at one focus (see Section 12.4 for more on ellipses). The equation of an ellipse whose dimensions are 2a in the 𝓍-direction and 2b in the y-direction is (𝓍²/a²) + (y² /b²) = 1.
(a) Let d² denote the square of the distance from a planet to the center of the ellipse at (0, 0). Integrate over the interval [ ―a, a] to show that the average value of d² is (a² + 2b²) /3 .