Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.                                                                                                               

Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(a) Describe the motion of the object over the interval [0,6].
Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(a) Describe the motion of the object over the interval [0,6].
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(a) If ƒ is symmetric about the line 𝓍 = 2 , then ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀² ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍.
Free fall On October 14, 2012, Felix Baumgartner stepped off a balloon capsule at an altitude of almost 39 km above Earth’s surface and began his free fall. His velocity in m/s during the fall is given in the figure. It is claimed that Felix reached the speed of sound 34 seconds into his fall and that he continued to fall at supersonic speed for 30 seconds. (Source: http://www.redbullstratos.com)
(a) Divide the interval [34, 64] into n = 5 subintervals with the gridpoints x₀ = 34 , x₁ = 40 , x₂ = 46 , x₃ = 52 , x₄ = 58 , and x₅ = 64. Use left and right Riemann sums to estimate how far Felix fell while traveling at supersonic speed.
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(a) A(2)
Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = 2t ― 2 and consider the two area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt .
(a) Evaluate A (2) and A (3). Then use geometry to find an expression for A (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 1 .
Planetary orbits The planets orbit the Sun in elliptical orbits with the Sun at one focus (see Section 12.4 for more on ellipses). The equation of an ellipse whose dimensions are 2a in the 𝓍-direction and 2b in the y-direction is (𝓍²/a²) + (y² /b²) = 1.
(a) Let d² denote the square of the distance from a planet to the center of the ellipse at (0, 0). Integrate over the interval [ ―a, a] to show that the average value of d² is (a² + 2b²) /3 .