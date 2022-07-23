Max/min of area functions Suppose ƒ is continuous on [0 ,∞) and A(𝓍) is the net area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the t-axis on [0, x]. Show that the local maxima and minima of A occur at the zeros of ƒ. Verify this fact with the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² - 10𝓍.
{Use of Tech} Sigma notation for Riemann sums Use sigma notation to write the following Riemann sums. Then evaluate each Riemann sum using Theorem 5.1 or a calculator.
The right Riemann sum for ƒ(𝓍)) = x + 1 on [0, 4] with n = 50.
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Key Concepts
Riemann Sums
Sigma Notation
Theorem 5.1
Use a substitution of the form u = a𝓍 + b to evaluate the following indefinite integrals
∫(e³ˣ ⁺¹ d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫π/₁₆^π/⁸ 8 csc² 4𝓍 d𝓍
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1/(𝓍² + 1) on [―1, 1]
Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = (𝓍―4)⁴ and the 𝓍-axis between and 𝓍 = 2 and 𝓍= 6
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀^π/⁴ cos² 8θ dθ