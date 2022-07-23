{Use of Tech} Sigma notation for Riemann sums Use sigma notation to write the following Riemann sums. Then evaluate each Riemann sum using Theorem 5.1 or a calculator.
The right Riemann sum for ƒ(𝓍)) = x + 1 on [0, 4] with n = 50.
{Use of Tech} Sigma notation for Riemann sums Use sigma notation to write the following Riemann sums. Then evaluate each Riemann sum using Theorem 5.1 or a calculator.
The right Riemann sum for ƒ(𝓍)) = x + 1 on [0, 4] with n = 50.
Average distance on a triangle Consider the right triangle with vertices (0,0) ,(0,b) , and (a,0) , where a > 0 and b > 0. Show that the average vertical distance from points on the 𝓍-axis to the hypotenuse is b/2 , for all a > 0 .
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫¹₁/₂ (t⁻³ ― 8) dt
Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/dy ∫¹⁰ᵧ³ √(𝓍⁶ + 1) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫π/₁₆^π/⁸ 8 csc² 4𝓍 d𝓍
Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = (𝓍―4)⁴ and the 𝓍-axis between and 𝓍 = 2 and 𝓍= 6