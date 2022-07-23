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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.3.114
Chapter 5, Problem 5.3.114

Max/min of area functions Suppose ƒ is continuous on [0 ,∞) and A(𝓍) is the net area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the t-axis on [0, x]. Show that the local maxima and minima of A occur at the zeros of ƒ. Verify this fact with the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² - 10𝓍.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The function A(x) represents the net area under the curve of f(t) from t = 0 to t = x. We are tasked with showing that the local maxima and minima of A(x) occur at the zeros of f(x). Additionally, we need to verify this fact using the specific function f(x) = x² - 10x.
Step 2: Recall the relationship between A(x) and f(x). The derivative of A(x) with respect to x is given by A'(x) = f(x). This is because the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus states that the derivative of the integral of a function is the function itself.
Step 3: Identify critical points of A(x). Critical points occur where A'(x) = 0. Since A'(x) = f(x), the critical points of A(x) are the zeros of f(x). Therefore, the local maxima and minima of A(x) occur at the zeros of f(x).
Step 4: Verify this fact using the given function f(x) = x² - 10x. Find the zeros of f(x) by solving f(x) = 0. This involves factoring the quadratic equation: x² - 10x = 0, which can be factored as x(x - 10) = 0. Thus, the zeros are x = 0 and x = 10.
Step 5: Analyze the behavior of A(x) at the zeros of f(x). Since A'(x) = f(x), the sign of f(x) determines whether A(x) is increasing or decreasing. Evaluate the intervals around the zeros (x = 0 and x = 10) to determine whether these points correspond to local maxima or minima. This involves checking the sign of f(x) in the intervals (0, 10) and beyond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Net Area Function

The net area function A(x) represents the accumulated area between the graph of a function f and the t-axis from 0 to x. It is defined as the integral of f from 0 to x, capturing both positive and negative areas. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how changes in x affect the total area, particularly in relation to local maxima and minima.
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Critical Points

Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. For the net area function A(x), critical points correspond to the values of x where the rate of change of area is zero, indicating potential local maxima or minima. Identifying these points is essential for determining where the area function reaches its highest or lowest values.
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Zeros of a Function

The zeros of a function f are the values of x for which f(x) = 0. In the context of the problem, the local maxima and minima of the area function A(x) occur at these zeros because they represent points where the graph of f intersects the t-axis, leading to changes in the accumulation of area. This relationship is fundamental in verifying the behavior of A(x) with respect to f.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Sigma notation for Riemann sums Use sigma notation to write the following Riemann sums. Then evaluate each Riemann sum using Theorem 5.1 or a calculator.

The right Riemann sum for ƒ(𝓍)) = x + 1 on [0, 4] with n = 50.

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Textbook Question

Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.                                                                                                                                      

                                                                                                                                                                                       

 ∫₀⁴ (8―2𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.



∫₀ᵃ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Explain the statement that a continuous function on an interval [a,b] equals its average value at some point on (a,b).

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Textbook Question

Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.

ƒ(𝓍) = 1/(𝓍² + 1) on [―1, 1]

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Textbook Question

Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                             

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫₀^π/⁴ cos² 8θ dθ

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