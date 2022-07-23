Evaluate ∫₀² 3𝓍² d𝓍 and ∫₋₂² 3𝓍² d𝓍.
Use symmetry to explain why.
∫⁴₋₄ (5𝓍⁴ + 3𝓍³ + 2𝓍² + 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀⁴ (5𝓍⁴ + 2𝓍² + 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 .
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Key Concepts
Symmetry in Functions
Definite Integrals
Properties of Integrals
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