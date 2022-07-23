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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.4.5
Chapter 5, Problem 5.4.5

Use symmetry to explain why.
∫⁴₋₄ (5𝓍⁴ + 3𝓍³ + 2𝓍² + 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀⁴ (5𝓍⁴ + 2𝓍² + 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 .

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Step 1: Recognize that the integral is over a symmetric interval [-4, 4]. Symmetry in integrals often simplifies calculations, especially when the integrand has specific properties like even or odd functions.
Step 2: Break down the integrand into individual terms: 5𝓍⁴, 3𝓍³, 2𝓍², 𝓍, and 1. Analyze each term to determine whether it is an even function or an odd function. Recall that even functions satisfy f(-𝓍) = f(𝓍), while odd functions satisfy f(-𝓍) = -f(𝓍).
Step 3: Identify the symmetry of each term: 5𝓍⁴ and 2𝓍² are even functions, while 3𝓍³ and 𝓍 are odd functions. The constant term 1 is also even because it does not depend on 𝓍.
Step 4: Use the property of integrals over symmetric intervals: The integral of an odd function over [-a, a] is zero because the positive and negative contributions cancel out. Therefore, the terms 3𝓍³ and 𝓍 do not contribute to the integral over [-4, 4].
Step 5: Rewrite the original integral by excluding the odd terms and focusing only on the even terms. This simplifies the integral to ∫⁴₋₄ (5𝓍⁴ + 2𝓍² + 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀⁴ (5𝓍⁴ + 2𝓍² + 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍, leveraging the symmetry of the even functions over the interval.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Symmetry in Functions

Symmetry in functions refers to the property where a function exhibits identical behavior on either side of a central point, typically the y-axis for even functions or the origin for odd functions. For example, a function f(x) is even if f(-x) = f(x), and odd if f(-x) = -f(x). This property can simplify the evaluation of integrals, particularly over symmetric intervals.
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Definite Integrals

A definite integral calculates the net area under a curve defined by a function over a specific interval [a, b]. It is represented as ∫_a^b f(x) dx and provides a numerical value that represents this area. Understanding how to manipulate definite integrals, especially with respect to symmetry, is crucial for simplifying calculations.
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Properties of Integrals

Properties of integrals include various rules that allow for the manipulation and evaluation of integrals. One important property is that the integral of an even function over a symmetric interval [-a, a] can be expressed as twice the integral from 0 to a. This property is essential for simplifying integrals involving symmetric functions, as seen in the given equation.
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