Textbook Question
Suppose F is an antiderivative of ƒ and A is an area function of ƒ. What is the relationship between F and A?
77
views
Suppose F is an antiderivative of ƒ and A is an area function of ƒ. What is the relationship between F and A?
Evaluate ∫₀² 3𝓍² d𝓍 and ∫₋₂² 3𝓍² d𝓍.
Use symmetry to explain why.
∫⁴₋₄ (5𝓍⁴ + 3𝓍³ + 2𝓍² + 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀⁴ (5𝓍⁴ + 2𝓍² + 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 .
Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫⁴₋₆ √(24 ― 2𝓍 ― 𝓍²) d𝓍
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π^π cos² 𝓍 d𝓍
On which derivative rule is the Substitution Rule based?