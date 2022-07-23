Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite integrals represent a family of functions whose derivative gives the integrand. They are expressed in the form ∫f(x)dx = F(x) + C, where F(x) is the antiderivative of f(x) and C is the constant of integration. Understanding indefinite integrals is crucial for solving problems in calculus, as they allow us to find functions from their rates of change.