Evaluate ∫₀² 3𝓍² d𝓍 and ∫₋₂² 3𝓍² d𝓍. 

Symmetry in Integrals

Symmetry in integrals refers to the property that can simplify calculations, particularly when dealing with even and odd functions. An even function, f(x), satisfies f(-x) = f(x), and its integral over a symmetric interval around zero can be simplified. Conversely, an odd function satisfies f(-x) = -f(x), and its integral over a symmetric interval is zero, which can be useful in evaluating integrals like ∫₋₂² 3x² dx.