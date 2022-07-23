Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.                                                                                                                    

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The average value of a linear function on an interval [a, b] is the function value at the midpoint of [a, b] .
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The average value of a linear function on an interval [a, b] is the function value at the midpoint of [a, b] .
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₀³ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 , ∫₃⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ―5 , and ∫₃⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1. Evaluate the following integrals.
(c) ∫₃⁶ (3ƒ(𝓍) ― g(𝓍)) d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₃⁶ (1―2𝓍) d𝓍 ; n = 6
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The functions p(𝓍) = sin 3𝓍 and q(𝓍) = 4 sin 3𝓍 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Mass from density A thin 10-cm rod is made of an alloy whose density varies along its length according to the function shown in the figure. Assume density is measured in units of g/cm. In Chapter 6, we show that the mass of the rod is the area under the density curve.
(c) Find the mass of the entire rod (0 ≤ x ≤ 10) .
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₁⁷ 1/𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 6